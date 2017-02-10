Bucs swarm Tuscaloosa County in area tournament

× Expand Sarah Finnegan Vestavia VS Hoover Boys Basketball Action from a basketball game between Vestavia and Hoover on January 17, 2017 at Vestavia High School.

HOOVER -- That vaunted Hoover defense doesn’t just play on the football field.

The Hoover basketball team swarmed Tuscaloosa County in the Class 7A, Area 5 tournament on Thursday at Hoover, winning 48-34.

“We definitely try to make sure that we’re a defensive-oriented team,” said Hoover head coach Charles Burkett. “I would like to think that we’re a defensive team that can score.”

Tuscaloosa County held a lead for most of the first quarter before Hoover took the lead for good on a 3-pointer by Tavian Roundtree with 1:08 left in the first frame. Hoover cruised from there, outscoring the Wildcats 13-3 in the second quarter.

Jamari Blackmon led the Bucs with 15 points, six rebounds and three steals. Marion Humphrey scored nine points and grabbed five rebounds. Justin Rumph scored seven of his nine points in the first half. Ellis Conwell added six points for Hoover.

For Tuscaloosa County, Lorenza Freeman scored 13 points. Isaiah Hurst chipped in with eight points. Adam Pierce and Steven Johnson scored five apiece.

Hoover advances to Saturday’s area championship game against Vestavia Hills, which beat Thompson 76-42. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Burkett said. “It’s a rivalry with the area championship on the line. We have the mindset of being in ‘win or go home’ mode.”

Hoover defeated Vestavia Hills 76-69 and 72-50 in the regular season. Burkett expects a great effort from both teams.

“They shoot the ball well,” he said. “We’ll have to make sure we get to their shooters. They play a pace similar to ours. It should be an exciting game.”

With Thursday's win, Hoover secured its spot in the 7A regional tournament set for Feb. 16 at Wallace State Community College in Hanceville.

Jags falter in first round

The Spain Park boys basketball team fell to Huffman, 89-64, on Thursday night in the first round of the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament at Mountain Brook. The loss ended the Jags' season.

Spain Park trailed by two at halftime, 42-40, before getting outscored 47-24 in the second half. Huffman used a 26-point third quarter to put the game out of reach.

In his final outing as a Jag, Jamal Johnson led Spain Park with 29 points. Lynn Kidd contributed 16 points.