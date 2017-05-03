Bumpus wins Metro-South girls golf tournament

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Greg Heard Metro-South Golf Bumpus won the Metro-South girls golf tournament on April 25. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Greg Heard Metro-South Golf Berry Middle placed third in the Metro-South girls golf tournament on April 25. Prev Next

The Metro-South Conference girls golf tournament was held April 25 at Highland Park Golf Course. Eight schools competed, with Bumpus Middle School taking home top honors, followed by Mountain Brook Jr. High and Berry Middle.

The top three golfers from each team were named to the All-Metro team. From Bumpus, Julia Freeman, Hailey Remick and Neysa Dechachutinan were named All-Metro. Dechachutinan also took home MVP honors for the tournament, as she shot a 36 over nine holes.

From Berry, Ceanna Spisto, Taylor Tribble and Ashna Gupta were named to the All-Metro squad. Olivia Baxter, Sarah Xin and Ava Vaughn qualified for the honor from Simmons Middle.

- Submitted by Greg Heard