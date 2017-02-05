Buccaneers sweep state track and field titles

× 1 of 13 Expand Sam Chandler Hoover Track and Field The Hoover High School girls track and field team won its fourth straight state indoor title on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. The Bucs' girls defeated runner-up Mountain Book, 123 to 78.5. × 2 of 13 Expand Sam Chandler Hoover track and field The Hoover boys track and field team won the Class 7A state indoor title on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. The Bucs beat runner-up Hewitt-Trussville 111-58. × 3 of 13 Expand Sam Chandler Hoover Track and Field Hoover senior Caitlyn Little placed fourth in the Class 7A girls 400 meters on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. × 4 of 13 Expand Sam Chandler Hoover Track and Field Hover's Ava Weems placed fifth in the Class 7A girls 1,600 meters on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. × 5 of 13 Expand Sam Chandler Hoover Track and Field Hoover High School head track and field coach Devon Hind, center, celebrated the Bucs' state titles with his wife, Mary (left), and daughter, Leslie Pair (right), on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. × 6 of 13 Expand Sam Chandler Hoover Track and Field Hoover senior Tommy McDonough unleashed a furious kick in the final 200 meters of the Class 7A boys 1,600-meter run on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. He placed first in 4:25.41. × 7 of 13 Expand Sam Chandler Hoover Track and Field Hoover's Trent Hamner anchored the Bucs' second-place 4x400-meter relay team on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Hamner, a senior, also anchored Hoover's state champion 4x800-meter relay team and took first-place finishes in the 400 and 800 meters. × 8 of 13 Expand Sam Chandler Hoover Track and Field Hoover junior Sydney Steely raced to a runner-up finish in the Class 7A girls 800 meters on Friday, Feb. 3, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. × 9 of 13 Expand Sam Chandler Hoover Track and Field Hoover's Jacob Doak cleared 15-6 in the Class 7A boys pole vault on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. He finished second. × 10 of 13 Expand Sam Chandler Hoover Track and Field Hoover's Caitlyn Little (middle) and Michelle Nkoudou (right) placed first and second in the Class 7A girls 60-meter hurdles on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. × 11 of 13 Expand Sam Chandler Hoover Track and Field Hoover senior Caitlyn Little played a critical role in the Bucs' championship. She won the 60-meter hurdles, placed second in the 60-meter dash and placed fourth in the 400 meters. She also ran a leg on Hoover's championship 4x200-meter relay. × 12 of 13 Expand Sam Chandler Hoover Track and Field Hoover senior Trent Hamner won the Class 7A boys 800 meters in a state-meet record time of 1 minute, 54.69 seconds on Friday, Feb. 3, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. He doubled back on Saturday, Feb. 4, and won the 400 meters. × 13 of 13 Expand Sam Chandler Spain Park Track and Field Spain Park's Christian Strong (middle) and Thomas Jordan (left) placed first and third in the Class 7A boys 60-meter hurdles on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Prev Next

The Hoover High School boys and girls track and field teams followed their coach's blueprint for success.

They did what they could do. It was more than enough.

The Buccaneer boys and girls ran away with the Class 7A titles at the AHSAA State Indoor Track and Field Championships, held Feb. 3-4 at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

The Hoover girls defeated runner-up Mountain Brook, 123-78.5, to clinch their fourth straight state indoor title. The Hoover boys bested second-place Hewitt-Trussville, 111-58, to capture their first state indoor title since 2014.

"They did it better than they usually do," head coach Devon Hind said. "They just stepped up."

While the points streamed in from almost every event, a handful of Hoover athletes made special splashes.

Trent Hamner was one of them.

The Hoover senior notched first-place finishes in the 400- and 800-meter runs, and he anchored two All-State relay teams. Entering the weekend, he had never placed higher than sixth at the state level as an individual.

"A light bulb went off about three weeks ago, and he'll probably never be the same again," Hind said. "He's believing in himself, and it's unbelievable what he did this weekend."

Hamner picked up his first victory on Friday afternoon in the 800. His time of 1 minute, 54.69 seconds broke the 7A state-meet record set by Spain Park alumnus Daniel Nixon last February.

Hamner said he toed the starting line with confidence. Never before, he said, had he experienced such coolness prior to a race.

He led from start to finish.

"I wanted to run my own race out front the whole time so I didn't have to worry about juggling through people," Hamner said. "I think just being able to run in lane one -- smooth -- and think about my own race really helped me do that."

Hamner doubled back on Saturday and pulled out a come-from-behind victory in the final steps of the 400. He sat at the back of the pack for most of the race before tearing down the final straight.

"Anybody who knows anything about track is shocked," Hind said of Hamner's mid-distance sweep.

Hamner wrapped up his memorable meet by anchoring the Bucs' first-place 4x800-meter relay team and second-place 4x400-meter relay team. Hoover's 4x800 relay was the state's only boys team to break 8 minutes in the event. It finished in 7:59.97.

Tommy McDonough, another Buccaneer standout, contributed to that sub-8 effort. He did it on tired legs.

McDonough, the reigning 7A state cross-country champion, had taken first-place finishes in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs earlier in the meet. He unleashed a furious kick in the final lap of each race to edge his nearest competitor, Hewitt-Trussville's John Ngaruiya.

McDonough edged Ngaruiya 4:25.41 to 4:25.84 in the 1,600 and 9:26.88 to 9:28.39 in the 3,200. His 3,200 time broke the 7A state-meet record.

"I'm just thrilled for him. A couple of weeks ago I wasn't sure he still had that in him," Hind said. "Our distance [group], we seemed kind of dead-legged and we hadn't been performing like we thought we could, then he showed up this week when it mattered."

McDonough's 3,200 victory marked his first individual state track title. Previously, he had finished second four times.

"It felt good," said McDonough, a senior. "I had some disappointments in the past in races I feel like I should have won. I guess experience has just helped me out with that."

Shining performances from senior Caitlyn Little highlighted an all-around polished showing from the Hoover girls. Three days after signing her letter of intent to compete collegiately at the University of South Carolina, she flashed her Southeastern Conference-caliber talent.

On Saturday, she won the 60-meter hurdles, took second in the 60-meter dash and finished fourth in the 400. The evening before she anchored the Bucs' state champion 4x200-meter relay team.

Reflecting on the weekend after her final event, she rated her performance a nine and a half out of 10.

"It feels awesome just being able to help the team out and get points," Little said.

Genesis Jones, a junior, provided the Bucs a boost in the field. She tied the 7A state-meet record in the high jump with a clearance of 5 feet, 4 inches, which resulted in a first-place finish. She also placed second in the long jump and fifth in the triple jump.

"It feels really good," Jones said. "At the end of the day, it's just about having fun, and I have a really great time out here competing. I just try to PR and do better every meet."

Hoover pole vaulters Jacob Doak and James Courson appeared to adopt that same mentality. Doak placed second in the pole vault with a personal-best clearance of 15-6; Courson placed third at 14 feet.

The crowd clapped as Doak strided down the runway toward the pit for his last few attempts. When he sailed over his personal-best bar, the bleachers erupted in cheer. He pumped his arms in celebration during his descent to the mat.

His hard work had paid off at the perfect moment.

"That's how the whole team was," Hind said. "They do if for each other, and it's awesome."

It was a good weekend to have a good weekend. The Bucs, in prime form, delivered when it counted.

"That," Hind said, "is how you win championships."

Spain Park

The Spain Park boys track and field team finished seventh in Class 7A with 38 points. The Jags were led by senior Thomas Jordan, who scored points in three individual events.

He placed third in the 60 hurdles, fourth in the long jump and seventh in the 60 dash. His teammate, Christian Strong, won the 60 hurdles in 8.26 seconds.

The Jags' 4x200-meter relay team recorded a third-place finish. Douglas Henze finished fifth in the shot put.

The Spain Park girls placed 14th with two points.

Notable Hoover performances

Girls

60-meter dash: Caitlyn Little (2nd, 7.82)

60-meter hurdles: Caitlyn Little (1st, 8.63), Michelle Nkoudou (2nd, 9.25)

400 meters: Caitlyn Little (4th, 58.07)

800 meters: Sydney Steely (2nd, 2:15.89 ), Ava Weems (4th, 2:19.54)

1,600 meters: Ava Weems (5th, 5:09.35), Sydney Steely (8th, 5:13.12)

3,200 meters: Caroline Sall (7th, 11:35.40)

4x200-meter relay: 1st, 1:42.19

4x400-meter relay: 1st, 3:59.64

4x800-meter relay: 1st, 9:27.55

Pole vault: Natalie Tashman (8th, 9 feet)

Long jump: Genesis Jones (2nd, 17-1.75), Adetola Koiki (5th, 16-7)

Triple jump: Ayana Eason (3rd, 36-1), Genesis Jones (5th, 34-11.5)

High jump: Genesis Jones (1st, 5-4)

Shot put: Deja Washington (4th, 34 feet), Erin Williams (5th, 33-8)

Boys

60-meter dash: Hakim Ruffin (2nd, 7.11)

60-meter hurdles: Noah Williams (7th, 8.54)

400 meters: Trent Hamner (1st, 50.3), Codey Martin (7th, 50.97)

800 meters: Trent Hamner (1st, 1:54.69), Tommy McDonough (4th, 1:58.16)

1,600 meters: Tommy McDonough (1st, 4:25.41), John Paul Rumore (5th, 4:29.29)

3,200 meters: Tommy McDonough (1st, 9:26.88)

4x200-meter relay: 2nd, 1:31.38

4x400-meter relay: 2nd, 3:25.34

4x800-meter relay: 1st, 7:59.97

Pole vault: Jacob Doak (2nd, 15-6), James Courson (3rd, 14 feet)

Triple jump: Kyle Smith (4th, 43-4.75)

Shot put: Elijah West (4th, 46-7)

Notable Spain Park performances

Girls

60-meter dash: Zaria Stringer (8th, 7.99)

4x800-meter relay: 8th, 10:34.59

Boys

60-meter dash: Thomas Jordan (6th, 7.10), Jalen McMillan (7.19)

60-meter hurdles: Christian Strong (1st, 8.26), Thomas Jordan (3rd, 8.60)

4x200-meter relay: 3rd, 1:31.9

4x400-meter relay: 7th, 3:32.49

Long jump: Thomas Jordan (4th, 20-11.5)

Shot put: Douglas Henze (5th, 46-1.75)