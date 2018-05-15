Prince of Peace Knights of Columbus sweep state awards

× 1 of 3 Expand Submitted by Prince of Peace Catholic Church. Family of the Year (left to right) Vic Graffeo, Griffin Shreves, Bette Graffeo, Gerald Buford, Jeff Allen × 2 of 3 Expand Submitted by Prince of Peace Catholic Church. (Left to right) Jeff Allen, Griffin Shreves, Knight of the Year Nick Cvetetic, Janet Cvetetic, Gerald Buford × 3 of 3 Expand Submitted by Prince of Peace Catholic Church. Outstanding Domestic Church Activity Award presented to Gerald Buford (right) by Griffin Shreve Prev Next

The Prince of Peace Catholic Church Knights of Columbus brought home four awards from the May 5 Knights of Columbus Alabama state convention at Orange Beach.

Vic and Bette Graffeo received the Alabama Family of the Year award for their dedication and service to the Prince of Peace community. The Graffeos are also one of the founding families of Prince of Peace Church. Nick Cvetetic was awarded Knight of the Year for his service to the POP Knights and the church.

In addition, the council received an award for their efforts in connection with the "Keep Christ in Christmas" poster contest, in which one POP student Natalie Sandlin was a contest runner-up.

Three POP parishioners were elected to state office: Jo-Ellen Karazim was elected AL Ladies Auxiliary President, Bill Mores was elected AL Warden and Lois Mores was elected AL Ladies Auxiliary Treasurer. Finally, Grand Knight Gerald Buford accepted the very first state award for Outstanding Domestic Church Activity on behalf of the POP Council.

Submitted by Prince of Peace Catholic Church.