POP Catholic Church Serves Birmingham’s Hungry Homeless

× Expand Prince of Peace Catholic Church members feed the hungry homeless of Birmingham at Church of the Reconciler as part of the church’s “Lunch for the Homeless” ministry.

Prince of Peace Catholic Church parishioners served a hot lunch to the homeless at the Church of the Reconciler in Birmingham on a cold winter day in January, as part of the church’s “Lunch for the Homeless” ministry. Others who volunteered for this monthly ministry to feed the hungry donated food, paper products, beverages or helped transport the food.

This church ministry, formerly known as “Bread and Roses,” has been serving the hungry homeless of Birmingham for over 20 years. It was recently rebranded as “Lunch for the Homeless” to more clearly describe its mission: to follow the teachings of Jesus to feed the hungry, one of the seven Corporal Acts of Mercy. The lunch menu was reworked and offers a nutritionally-complete meal to those in need.

POP volunteers utilize a simple online sign-up process to select their date of service and the meal items they wish to provide. These ministry changes have been enthusiastically received by parishioners. The outreach requires 50-plus volunteers per month and volunteer slots for the upcoming months are fully committed.

Submitted by Jill Spero, Prince of Peace Catholic Church.