Simmons teacher honored by Finley Committee

Amanda Sutter, a speech language pathologist at Simmons Middle School, was recently honored by the Finley Committee. Sutter was nominated and selected to receive the Teachers in the Trenches Award for 2017.

This award honors individuals whose kindness and dedication reach far beyond the classroom. The Finley Committee selected three individuals — one from elementary, middle, and high school — to receive this award. Sutter was chosen as a teacher who truly impacts the lives of students and builds strong relationships with students, parents, colleagues and community members.

– Submitted by Michelle Berg.