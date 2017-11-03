Simmons Middle School awarded $1,000 grant

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Delle Kincaid, Linda Chastain, Principal Cain Prev Next

At a recent performance of the “Lion King” by Simmons Middle’s Troupe in a Trunk, the Hoover Arts Alliance presented to drama teacher Delle Kincaid and Principal Brian Cain a $1,000 grant to support and continue this well-received program.

"The opportunity for elementary school children to have a live theater experience is wonderful. What these young people are exposed to and learn to enjoy will go with them through their whole lives," said HAA treasurer Linda Chastain. The Hoover Arts Alliance was established to provide funding and support the visual and performing arts in the community at all levels.

Troupe in a Trunk is a group of Simmons Middle students who travel to Hoover elementary schools to put on plays for younger students.

Submitted by Hoover Arts Alliance.