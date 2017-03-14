Hoover school board extends contract for Superintendent Kathy Murphy

The Hoover school board on Monday night added two years onto Superintendent Kathy Murphy’s contract.

Murphy, who joined Hoover City Schools in June 2015, had a contract through June 30, 2018. On Monday night, the school board extended it to June 30, 2020, board President Stephen Presley said.

This followed Murphy receiving an “above average” evaluation for the second year in a row last month.

The contract extension did not include a pay increase. The board hired Murphy at a salary of $195,000. Last year, she received a 2 percent raise to $198,700 in conjunction with raises approved by the Legislature. However, other administrators across the state were authorized to receive a 4 percent pay increase.

Murphy thanked the school board for the contract extension and said it is a privilege to work with the board and the school system's principals.