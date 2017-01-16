Hoover High Jazz Band chosen to open for Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover High School First Edition Jazz Band 2016-17 The 2016-17 First Edition Jazz Band at Hoover High School

Hoover High School’s First Edition Jazz Band on Wednesday, Jan. 18, is scheduled to open for the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra (led by Wynton Marsalis) at the Alys Stephens Center in Birmingham.

“We are really excited about that opportunity,” said Sallie Vines White, director of the 21-member high school jazz band. “Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra — that’s an incredible jazz group.”

White said the Hoover High jazz band got the invitation from the Jazz at Lincoln Center over Christmas break. She’s not sure what made them choose Hoover High to open for their group, she said.

It could be because Hoover’s jazz band for about 20 years has auditioned for a competition the Jazz at Lincoln Center puts on every year, or because a former Hoover High student was selected twice for a summer jazz academy there, White said. Or it could be because one of the orchestra’s trumpet players conducted a clinic at Hoover High several years ago, she said.

Regardless, it’s a great chance for the Hoover High students to show their talent and get to mingle with some outstanding jazz musicians on the national stage, she said.

The show is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. in the Jemison Concert Hall. Tickets are $49, $67 and $82, but people who buy three or more tickets can save 30 percent.

The Alys Stephens Center also is offering a VIP pre-performance dinner package for $125 for members of the center and $150 for non-members. That package includes a three-course Creole-style supper with cocktails at 5:30 p.m., premium show seating and a post-show meet-and-greet opportunity with Marsalis.

Tickets can be purchased at the Alys Stephens Center website.