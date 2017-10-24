Hoover council taking applications to fill 2017 school board vacancy

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover school board 8-15-17 The Hoover Board of Education meets on Aug. 15, 2017. Board members from left are President Earl Cooper, Vice President Craig Kelley, Jill Ganus, Deanna Bamman and Amy Tosney. Ganus resigned in early October after accepting a Jefferson County District Court judgeship.

The Hoover City Council is seeking applications for a vacant seat on the Hoover school board.

The council is trying to fill the spot formerly held by Jill Ganus, who resigned from the school board after Gov. Kay Ivey appointed her to fill a Jefferson County District Court judgeship on Oct. 6. There are about two years and seven months left in Ganus’ term on the five-person school board.

As of this afternoon at 2:50 p.m., three people had applied:

Mike Miller, vice president of Office Environments Inc.; lives in Ross Bridge

Dennis Quirk, a retired U.S. Steel manager now serving as a professional operations improvement consultant; lives in Ross Bridge

Robin Schultz, owner and president of P.C. Medics of Alabama and network administrator for Alabama Psychiatric Services; lives in Bluff Park

Hoover Councilman Derrick Murphy, chairman of the council’s Education Committee, said the committee plans to interview applicants on Nov. 2 and present a recommendation to the full council for a vote on Nov. 6.

Applicants must be Hoover residents and must file a completed application and background check authorization form by 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27, at the Hoover city clerk’s office at the Hoover Municipal Center at 100 Municipal Lane. A valid ID must be shown at the time of submittal.

Both forms are available at the links above or in person at the city’s clerk’s office. For more information, call the clerk’s office at 444-7557.