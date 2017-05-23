Spain Park alumna named Georgia Tech’s aerospace engineering student of year

× Expand Madison Luther

Madison Luther, a Hoover native and 2013 Spain Park High School graduate, was recently named Outstanding Student of the Year by Sigma Gamma Tau, the national aerospace engineering honor society.

Luther, a senior at Georgia Tech, was involved in the Engineering Academy at Spain Park and carried that interest into her college career, where she was also part of the Society of Women Engineers.

She graduates with a 4.0 GPA and will begin her professional career at Northrup Grumman in Melbourne, Florida.

‒ Submitted by Amy Luther.