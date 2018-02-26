Hoover student accepted to competitive Ole Miss pharmacy program

Madison Todd, a senior at Spain Park High School, has accepted a spot in the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy’s competitive Early Entry program.

The Early Entry program offers high-achieving high school seniors early acceptance into the professional pharmacy program and will allow Todd to avoid the competitive pharmacy school application process that normally occurs during a pre-pharmacy major’s junior year of college.

Todd has earned such academic honors as being named a National Merit Scholar and nomination to the National Honor Society. She hopes to pursue pediatric pharmacy when she earns the degree and plans to use her skills abroad on mission trips.

Submitted by Ole Miss.