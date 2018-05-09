Greystone, Berry teachers honored in Montgomery among top educators in state

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Berry Middle School science teacher Lincoln Clark, at left, and Greystone Elementary School second-grade teacher Carol McLaughlin were honored as finalists for 2018-19 Alabama Teacher of the Year at the RSA Plaza in Montgomery, Alabama, on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.

Greystone Elementary teacher Carol McLaughlin and Berry Middle School teacher Lincoln Clark were honored tonight in Montgomery at the 2018-19 Alabama Teacher of the Year ceremony.

McLaughlin, who teaches second grade at Greystone, was one of the top four finalists for Alabama Teacher of the Year, and Clark, who teaches science at Berry, was one of a total of 16 finalists for the award. Both represented District 3 of the Alabama Board of Education.

Gov. Kay Ivey tonight announced Zestlan Simmons, an English teacher at Booker T. Washington Magnet High School in Montgomery County, as the 2018-19 Alabama Teacher of the Year.

Meghan Allen, a special education teacher from Minor Community School in Jefferson County, was named the 2018-19 Elementary Teacher of the Year and Alternate Alabama Teacher of the Year.

McLaughlin and Blake Busbin, a social studies teacher from Auburn High School, were the other two finalists.

McLaughlin is in her 27th year as an educator and comes from a family of teachers, including both her parents, her grandmother, three aunts and an uncle.

She began her career as a reading teacher for Winfield City Schools in Marion County for four years and since then has taught first, second and third grade. She taught second grade at Greystone for 11 years.

All of her career has been in Alabama schools, except one year as a third-grade teacher in Pennsylvania.

McLaughlin began her career using mostly traditional teaching methods but has sought out ways to make her instruction more creative and engaging, according to a biography she wrote after being named her school’s Teacher of the Year this year.

She creates a classroom environment where the students become leaders and are encouraged to be active in their own learning. She also tries to inspire other teachers to re-evaluate their teaching methods and create more innovative learning environments in their classrooms.

She was Winfield City Schools’ Teacher of the Year in 2005 and Greystone’s Teacher of the Year both this year and in 2006. The Greystone Parent Teacher Association also named her its Teacher of the Year in 2008 and 2015. She was certified by the National Board of Professional Teaching Standards in 2008.

McLaughlin in 2015 started a worldwide Twitter educational chat called #2ndchat for teachers to share innovative ideas. Since 2014, she has organized monthly professional development opportunities for second-grade teachers throughout the Hoover school district, and she also has been a presenter at educational conferences and camps elsewhere. She was named a PBS Digital Innovator in 2016 and presented at the PBS Regional Summit that same year.

Lincoln Clark

Clark is in his 23rd year as a science teacher and his 18th year at Berry. He began his teaching career in 1995 at Meadowbrook Middle School and then Walker Middle School in Orlando.

Clark was hired at Berry Middle School in 2000. He has served as a mentor teacher in the UABTeach program and is a licensed trainer in argument-driven inquiry and a facilitator for the Hoover school district’s Engaged Learning Initiative, which incorporates technology into instruction.

Clark also served as the head coach on the Berry girls golf team from 2001 to 2016 and was named the Metro South Conference Girls Golf Coach of the Year in 2010, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016. He also has served as defensive coordinator for the eighth-grade football team at Berry since 2002.

Clark tonight said he loves going to work every day, and he knows he is in the role he is in only because of gifts God has given him, including patience and a sense of humor.

Everyone in education has their own niche, and while he couldn’t do many of the jobs of the other finalists, he has found his niche teaching middle school life science, he said.

Clark almost left the teaching profession early in his career but was encouraged by former Berry Principal Kathy Wheaton to stick with it. “It’s a big, important job to keep encouraging more and more educators to stay in, to keep that passion,” he said.

More will be added to this article later tonight.