Greystone Elementary, Hoover High educators named 2016-17 Hoover Teachers of the Year

Melody Greene Paul McEwan Greystone Elementary School fourth-grade teacher Melody Greene and Hoover High School science teacher Paul McEwan are the 2016-17 Hoover City Schools Teachers of the Year.

Greene, the Elementary Teacher of the Year, spent 10 years teaching sixth grade at Berry Middle School before moving to Greystone Elementary several years ago.

She earned a degree in elementary education from the University of Montevallo in 2003 and completed the rigorous certification process by the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards in 2010. She is married and has two daughters.

McEwan, the Secondary Teacher of the Year, has been teaching for 32 years, and this is his 11th year at Hoover High, according to his biography on the school website. He has taught in high schools in Alabama, Florida, Kentucky and South Carolina. Part of his duties at Hoover High including teaching for the International Baccalaureate program.

He has a bachelor’s degree in biology with a minor in chemistry and a master’s degree in instructional technology, both from Asbury University. McEwan is married and has a married daughter who works for a church in Moody and a son who is a senior at the University of Alabama.

Hoover school officials surprised Greene and McEwan with their awards at their schools Wednesday. They now will be considered for Teacher of the Year for District 3 of the Alabama Board of Education.

Other teachers considered for the award (and Teachers of the Year for their respective schools) were: