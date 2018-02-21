Tuscaloosa Mayor and governor candidate Walt Maddox to speak to Hoover Democrats

× Expand Photo courtesy of Maddox for Governor campaign Walt Maddox Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, a Democratic candidate for governor of Alabama this year, is scheduled to speak to the new Hoover Democrat Organization Thursday night, Feb. 22.

The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. in the William J. Billingsley Council Chambers at the Hoover Municipal Center. It will be the second meeting of the Hoover Democrat Organization.

Other Democratic candidates for governor this year include former Alabama Chief Justice Sue Bell Cobb, Equality Wiregrass Founder Christopher Countryman of Dothan, former state Rep. James Fields of Cullman, former Alabama Development Office Director Doug Smith and minister Anthony White of Dothan.

The Republican candidates are Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, evangelist Scott Dawson of Hoover, state Sen. Bill Hightower of Mobile, Gov. Kay Ivey and Michael McAllister, a retired corrections officer and security guard from Troy.