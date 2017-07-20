Troop 1 celebrates two new Eagle Scouts

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos courtesy of Mark Garner 1 – Christopher Yaeger × 2 of 2 Expand Photos courtesy of Mark Garner 2 – Lewis Denver Prev Next

Boy Scout Troop 1, chartered by Southminster Presbyterian Church in Vestavia Hills, held an Eagle Scout court of honor on Sunday, June 25, which recognized young men who have earned Scouting’s highest rank. The ceremony was held in the sanctuary at Southminster.

Christopher Yaeger is the son of Misti and Marc Yaeger of Hoover. He joined Troop 1 in 2012. Within the troop, Yaeger has served in several leadership positions including senior patrol leader. He completed BSA National Youth Leadership Training and is an Ordeal member of the Order of the Arrow. Yaeger was part of the troop's contingents to Philmont in 2014 and Northern Tier in 2015. He earned 32 merit badges and completed his Eagle rank on March 9, 2017.

Yaeger's Eagle leadership project was to build and install an octoball court at Camp Tekawitha near Springville. The court will be used as part of recreation programs at the camp. Yaeger raised money for the materials and led a team of friends, family members, and Scouts over several weekends to build the court and transport it for installation at the camp.

Yaeger is a home schooled high school rising senior. He is active in the youth group at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Hoover.

Lewis Denver is the son of Laura Denver of Vestavia Hills and Jack Denver of Hoover. He joined Troop 1 in 2010 after crossing over from Pack 1 where he earned his Arrow of Light award. Within the troop, Denver has served in several leadership positions including quartermaster. He was part of the troop's contingents to Northern Tier in 2012 and Philmont in 2014. Denver earned 24 merit badges and completed his Eagle rank on April 20.

Denver’s Eagle leadership project was to build a hammocking area at a scenic overlook at Red Mountain Park. The park wanted a designated area for people to use hammocks without damaging trees. Denver worked with a team of friends, family and troop members over several weeks to clear brush, install posts and landscape the area under the hammocks.

Denver is a 2017 graduate of Vestavia Hills High School where he was recognized as outstanding Art 3 student. He is an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church where he served on the youth leadership board, and was a member of the Cross and Flame youth choir. Denver will be attending Berry College this fall.

-Submitted by Mark Garner