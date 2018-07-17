SPHS student participates in summer science academy

× Expand Photo submitted by Gianna Zellner

Out of more than a thousand student applications nationwide, Anastasia Zellner, a Spain Park High School senior, was chosen as one of 114 students to attend Carnegie Mellon University's Summer Academy for Math & Science (SAMS). She is the only applicant from Alabama to gain acceptance into the program.

Anastasia was selected because of her passion for science, technology, engineering and math as demonstrated through her extracurricular activities like Best Robotics and Tests of Engineering Aptitude, Math and Science, a written essay and letters of recommendation.

SAMS is a six-week program providing rising seniors the opportunity to achieve essential skills necessary to pursue and complete majors in STEM fields. Due to Carnegie Mellon’s commitment to expanding and diversifying the national STEM pipeline, students admitted to the Summer Academy of Math and Science were given scholarships covering tuition, housing and dining fees.

The SAMS curriculum focuses on the mastery and execution of critical concepts in higher-level collegiate math and science. It includes both credit and non-credit seminars and hands-on projects designed and taught by Carnegie Mellon faculty, teachers and graduate students. Upper-class college students also serve as classroom assistants, tutors and mentors. Anastasia took a calculus course, a computer programming seminar and her final project was in astronomy.

Submitted by Gianna Zellner.