Sav-A-Life to host annual Banquet for Life

× Expand Photo courtesy of Sav-A-Life. Lisa Hogan, Sav-A-Life executive director, addresses the attendees at the 2016 banquet. This year’s event is scheduled for April 27 at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham – The Wynfrey Hotel.

A crowd of about 500 is expected for the annual Sav-A-Life Banquet for Life on April 27 at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham – The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover.

The fundraiser benefits the ministry’s work to provide free and confidential services to women, couples and families facing an unplanned pregnancy.

“The banquet is a great opportunity for people to learn about the ministry of Sav-A-Life and to see firsthand the impact this ministry has on the people we serve,” said Lisa Hogan, Sav-A-Life executive director.

While there is no charge to attend, participants are asked to donate at the end of the evening, said Beth Wintersteen, office manager of Sav-A-Life Vestavia.

“People who are interested in attending can go to our website, www.savalife.org, or they can call 979-6329, and we can register them,” she said.

Founded in 1980, the ministry offers free pregnancy testing, ultrasound, prenatal assessment, STI/STD testing for men and women, childbirth education classes, parenting classes and fatherhood programming, Wintersteen said.

The banquet’s featured speaker is Melissa Ohden, a survivor of an attempted abortion who spent years searching for her biological family and offered them forgiveness for the decision to end her life.

For more information, go to savalife.org.