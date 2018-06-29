Ross Bridge Farmers Market offers fun Friday night outside

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. Families stroll along a sidewalk lined with vendors’ tents at the Ross Bridge Farmers Market on June 16.

Ross Bridge is the place to be on Friday nights, Lyndsi Hughes said, and this year, their annual summer market series is even bigger.

The Ross Bridge Farmers Market will be every Friday night from 4-8 p.m. through Aug. 24, co-creators Lyndsi and Tim Hughes said, with an increased number of vendors.

“We’ve added an additional bounce house and extensive hours for music and kids activities,” Lyndsi Hughes said. “We try to make it better each year.”

The market sells local produce, fresh flowers, jewelry, homemade soaps and lotions, honey, T-shirts, baked goods and other Birmingham-based products and foods. Each week, Lyndsi Hughes said they will also feature dinner and dessert food trucks.

“[That’s what] really brings out the families,” she said. “Also, they can play, mom can shop. There’s dinner for the whole family and dessert, and you know, it’s just a good way to spend your Friday night.”

Most vendors take cards in addition to cash, she said, and they are still accepting applications for summer and fall vendors. After August, the fall market series will be once a month, with a different theme for each one, and the series will end with a December holiday market.

The market is located at the front of the Ross Bridge neighborhood, at 2101 Grand Avenue, with parking nearby.

Email rossbridgefarmersmarket@gmail.com to be a vendor or visit their Facebook page @rossbridgefarmersmarket for more information.