Program for families awaiting relatives’ return from incarceration scheduled

Relatives and friends of someone in prison can learn how to help their loved ones ease their way back into freedom at a June 25 presentation in the fellowship hall of the Hoover United Methodist Church, sponsored by Hoover First UMC and Riverchase UMC.

The program, “Re-Entry,” will be presented by Extended Family from 3 to 5 p.m. and is designed to help people know how to respond to those leaving the prison environment, said Ben Padgett, event organizer.

“So often we think people can spend years in prison and walk out and be up-to-date, but that’s not normally the case,” Padgett said. “This two-hour program addresses specific problems faced by returning citizens and those they live with.”

Padgett is a retired United Methodist pastor and former Extended Family board member.

was founded in 2003 by Laure Clemons of Centre when her husband, Jerry, went to prison for six years, leaving her with financial, emotional and physical challenges. Some of the free services provided by the organization include a resource database, one-to-one networking, an e-newsletter and a program designed specifically for children, Extended Family for Kids.

“Re-Entry” is free, but donations to Extended Family are welcome, Padgett said. Hoover UMC is at 1934 Patton Chapel Road.

Go to extendedfamilyhelp.org for more information or call 256-927-7997.