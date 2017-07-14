GALLERY: Hoover firefighters, campers hold egg drop

1 of 19
Sydney Cromwell
Hoover firefighters and Rec Center day campers had an egg drop on July 14, 2017. The campers made their best contraptions to keep the eggs safe while being dropped from the top of a fire engine ladder.
The Hoover Rec Center's summer day camp kids got some help from the fire department on Friday with an egg drop contest.
The campers, ages 6 to 12, divided into teams to make their best contraptions to safely carry an egg to the ground. Some relied on bulk, with lots of cushioning to cradle their egg, while others created a container light enough to be held aloft by helium balloons.
The Hoover Fire Department brought its reserve engine and several firefighters to the Rec Center parking lot, where they extended the engine ladder several dozen feet in the air to test the campers' egg drop prototypes.
The Hoover Rec Center holds summer day camps June-August, which are open to city residents with an active center membership.