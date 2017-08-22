Oak Mountain Missions hosts 11th annual Harvest of Hope

× Expand Photo courtesy of Liz McGuire. The 2017 Oak Mountain Missions Harvest of Hope will be Sept. 12 at The Club.

On Sept. 12, the Oak Mountain Missions Ministries will hold its 11th Harvest of Hope luncheon at The Club.

“Harvest of Hope accounts for a significant portion of our annual funding, so its success is vital so we can bring hope to those in need,” said Roddy Cooper, founder and director of the Oak Mountain Missions, in a press release. Oak Mountain Missions is a nonprofit organization founded in 2001 that provides food, clothing, furniture, household items and financial assistance to those in need in both Shelby and Jefferson counties.

Because this is the organization’s only fundraiser and it generates about one-third of the mission’s income, assistant director Dianne Cesario said the donations from the luncheon “are vitally important.”

This year’s keynote speaker is Shelby County Commissioner Mike Vest, who received assistance from nonprofit organizations himself during his youth, the release said.

“Mike’s story illustrates the impact that Oak Mountain Missions has in eliminating hopelessness among those who are most in need of our compassion,” Cooper said. A client who has been helped by Oak Mountain Missions will also be speaking.

Throughout the luncheon, a silent auction will also be available featuring condos, jewelry, paintings, gift cards to local businesses, Rod and Reel and other various items, Cesario said.

“Any money above the cost of the meal is a donation to the Missions,” she said. “The Missions relies on food drives from schools, churches, and businesses, but much of the food distributed to our families is purchased by the [organization].”

The luncheon is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. with the silent auction to open at 10 a.m. For more information or to reserve seating, call 685-5757 or email oakmtnmissions@yahoo.com.