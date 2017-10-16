Native American festival offers a day of culture at Aldridge Gardens

1 of 20
Alyx Chandler
Whispers from the Past: A Native American Experience, took place on Sunday, October 15 at Aldridge Gardens. From 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., activities, booths and crafts educated families and friends how Native American culture previously shaped life in Alabama.
2 of 20
Alyx Chandler
Whispers from the Past: A Native American Experience, took place on Sunday, October 15 at Aldridge Gardens. From 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., activities, booths and crafts educated families and friends how Native American culture previously shaped life in Alabama.
3 of 20
Alyx Chandler
Whispers from the Past: A Native American Experience, took place on Sunday, October 15 at Aldridge Gardens. From 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., activities, booths and crafts educated families and friends how Native American culture previously shaped life in Alabama.
4 of 20
Alyx Chandler
Whispers from the Past: A Native American Experience, took place on Sunday, October 15 at Aldridge Gardens. From 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., activities, booths and crafts educated families and friends how Native American culture previously shaped life in Alabama.
5 of 20
Alyx Chandler
Whispers from the Past: A Native American Experience, took place on Sunday, October 15 at Aldridge Gardens. From 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., activities, booths and crafts educated families and friends how Native American culture previously shaped life in Alabama.
6 of 20
Alyx Chandler
Whispers from the Past: A Native American Experience, took place on Sunday, October 15 at Aldridge Gardens. From 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., activities, booths and crafts educated families and friends how Native American culture previously shaped life in Alabama.
7 of 20
Alyx Chandler
Whispers from the Past: A Native American Experience, took place on Sunday, October 15 at Aldridge Gardens. From 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., activities, booths and crafts educated families and friends how Native American culture previously shaped life in Alabama.
8 of 20
Alyx Chandler
Whispers from the Past: A Native American Experience, took place on Sunday, October 15 at Aldridge Gardens. From 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., activities, booths and crafts educated families and friends how Native American culture previously shaped life in Alabama.
9 of 20
Alyx Chandler
Whispers from the Past: A Native American Experience, took place on Sunday, October 15 at Aldridge Gardens. From 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., activities, booths and crafts educated families and friends how Native American culture previously shaped life in Alabama.
10 of 20
Alyx Chandler
Whispers from the Past: A Native American Experience, took place on Sunday, October 15 at Aldridge Gardens. From 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., activities, booths and crafts educated families and friends how Native American culture previously shaped life in Alabama.
11 of 20
Alyx Chandler
Whispers from the Past: A Native American Experience, took place on Sunday, October 15 at Aldridge Gardens. From 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., activities, booths and crafts educated families and friends how Native American culture previously shaped life in Alabama.
12 of 20
Alyx Chandler
Whispers from the Past: A Native American Experience, took place on Sunday, October 15 at Aldridge Gardens. From 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., activities, booths and crafts educated families and friends how Native American culture previously shaped life in Alabama.
13 of 20
Alyx Chandler
Whispers from the Past: A Native American Experience, took place on Sunday, October 15 at Aldridge Gardens. From 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., activities, booths and crafts educated families and friends how Native American culture previously shaped life in Alabama.
14 of 20
Alyx Chandler
Whispers from the Past: A Native American Experience, took place on Sunday, October 15 at Aldridge Gardens. From 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., activities, booths and crafts educated families and friends how Native American culture previously shaped life in Alabama.
15 of 20
Alyx Chandler
Whispers from the Past: A Native American Experience, took place on Sunday, October 15 at Aldridge Gardens. From 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., activities, booths and crafts educated families and friends how Native American culture previously shaped life in Alabama.
16 of 20
Alyx Chandler
Whispers from the Past: A Native American Experience, took place on Sunday, October 15 at Aldridge Gardens. From 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., activities, booths and crafts educated families and friends how Native American culture previously shaped life in Alabama.
17 of 20
Alyx Chandler
Whispers from the Past: A Native American Experience, took place on Sunday, October 15 at Aldridge Gardens. From 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., activities, booths and crafts educated families and friends how Native American culture previously shaped life in Alabama.
18 of 20
Alyx Chandler
Whispers from the Past: A Native American Experience, took place on Sunday, October 15 at Aldridge Gardens. From 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., activities, booths and crafts educated families and friends how Native American culture previously shaped life in Alabama.
19 of 20
Alyx Chandler
Whispers from the Past: A Native American Experience, took place on Sunday, October 15 at Aldridge Gardens. From 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., activities, booths and crafts educated families and friends how Native American culture previously shaped life in Alabama.
20 of 20
Alyx Chandler
Whispers from the Past: A Native American Experience, took place on Sunday, October 15 at Aldridge Gardens. From 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., activities, booths and crafts educated families and friends how Native American culture previously shaped life in Alabama.
On Sunday, Oct. 15, families spent the day at Aldridge Gardens learning about the cultural practices and traditions of the various Southeastern Native American tribes.
The festival brought in nearly 500 people this year, including the leaders and representatives of Native American communities. By engaging participants in introductions to past and present traditional crafts, art, dances, folktales and traditions, the Whispers from the Past: A Native American Experience strives to teach the community and accurately portray Native Americans and their culture.
Some of the activities that took place at the event included making dream catchers, weaving pine needle baskets, learning to fish, leaf pounding, bead weaving on looms, flintknapping, corn grinding, gourd crafting and making pottery. Children listened in as traditional stories and historical information was shared at the different booths, and Native American Pow Wow dancers performed multiple times over the course of the festival, which took place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.