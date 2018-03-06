Madison Thomas earns Gold Award

× Expand Madison Thomas

Madison Thomas, a Spain Park High School graduate and Samford University freshman, recently earned the Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest honor a Girl Scout can earn. Thomas earned her Gold Award for her project, “Music at CK Preschool.” Her project focused on the lack of opportunity for children to learn music at Christ Kids Preschool and Christ Church in Birmingham. The program she implemented will give children the benefits of learning music at an early age, especially to those who don’t have access at home.

“Music teaches them discipline, patience, motor skills, language skills, social skills and a way to express themselves emotionally,” Thomas said.

Thomas started learning piano when she was eight years old, and said it taught her discipline and self-expression.

“Music was always a way for me to connect with other people,” Thomas said. “As I progressed through music, I understood the impact music can have on others even if it’s just listening.”

Thomas not only taught the children new skills such as tapping rhythm and learning new songs and dances, she also taught a teacher with no prior knowledge of music how to keep the curriculum going. Her curriculum can be used in the future for teachers with no prior training in music to teach a wide range of age groups.

“The impact of her project at our preschool has been profound. We didn’t have a music program in place, and her work with curriculum helped aid us in the development of ours,” said Tammi Piatti, the director of Christ Kids Preschool.

“After overcoming the challenges of this project, I know my limits are something that can be pushed and I can accomplish any challenges in the future,” Thomas said.

Thomas is in Samford’s education program. She was recognized for earning her Gold Award at the Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama G.I.R.L. Recognition Ceremony on April 29 at Wallace State in Hanceville.

Submitted by Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama.