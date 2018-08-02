SPHS grad recognized for Eagle Scout ranking

On April 16, an Eagle Scout Court of Honor was held by Troop 69 to recognize Grady Freeman for achieving the rank of Eagle Scout. The ceremony took place in Mountain Chapel UMC, his home church and sponsor of the troop led by Scoutmaster Angelo DellaManna.

Grady began his Scouting journey with Troop 69 as a Cub Scout in first grade and crossed over to Boy Scouts, earning his Arrow of Light, in fifth grade. He served in troop leadership as librarian, quartermaster, historian and senior patrol leader. He attended summer camps at Comer, Camporees at Tannehill State Park and the high adventure camps of SeaBase and Bechtel Reserve. He earned 36 merit badges, the National Outdoors Camping Award, the World Conservation Award, and the Silver Palm Award.

For his Eagle Service Project, Grady designed and led construction of an outdoor classroom for the students and teachers of his alma mater, Berry Middle School. With the help of Troop 69 Scouts, their families and friends, the project was completed in September 2017. The setting incorporates an easily accessible bench, which can accommodate 32 children, and the surrounding grounds are landscaped with many native Alabama plants.

Grady graduated in May from Spain Park High School as an AP scholar. He was a three-year academic letterman and member of the German, Rho Kappa, Mu Alpha Theta and National Honor Societies. He enjoyed serving as captain of the JV and Varsity SPHS Scholars' Bowl Competition teams, sousaphone section leader in the Pride of the Park Marching Band and robot construction lead for BEST Robotics as a member of the SPHS Engineering Academy. He was a freshman and senior class Finley Character Award recipient.

Grady has been accepted by the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering at Auburn University.

Submitted by Deborah Freeman