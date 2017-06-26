Kickball for all

× Expand Photo by Sydney Cromwell. Members of the Kinect Sports League play kickball at Veterans Park in May — the end of their spring season. The Kinect Sports League is hosted by the HANDS program and is open to individuals with autism and their families.

In a simple red kickball, Courtney King sees a tool that can bring teens and adults with autism new confidence, emotional growth and fun.

King, a behavior analyst, started the HANDS program 11 years ago to offer therapy and other services to children, teens and adults with autism. She also started the Alabama Autism Assistance program about seven years ago to help families pay for their services.

The HANDS office on Valleydale Road is host to individual therapy sessions, social groups, school services and seasonal activities such as summer day camp. But down the street at Veterans Park in Hoover, its kickball league is a hit with HANDS clients.

“They have a blast,” King said. “I think it gives them more confidence, and it gives them an opportunity to participate in a sport that otherwise they wouldn’t have an opportunity to do.”

Kickball is part of HANDS’ Kinect Sports League, which started about two years ago. The league includes three seasons — spring, summer and early fall — of weekly kickball games and a winter basketball season at Valleydale Baptist Church’s gymnasium. Kickball, King said, is probably the favorite, and they typically have 18 to 25 people participating in a season.

“I just thought it would be a really good way to just get the people together, and it’s a sport that’s pretty easy to learn,” King said.

The league is open to autistic teens and adults older than 16, though King said they sometimes allow younger children who demonstrate that they can understand the rules of the game. Parents, siblings and volunteers — often called “sidekicks” — also will take the field, and King and her family are frequently among them.

“I play; I ref; I keep score; whatever they need me to do,” King said.

Some players need guidance to remember the rules or help with running the bases or another part of the game, while other players can participate independently. King said she enjoys seeing her HANDS clients grow their skills and cheer each other on.

As they play, they’re learning about being a good sport and being part of a team as they score homeruns and tag out other players.

“[I like] watching them learn and participate, and we have kids who are nonverbal, diagnosed with autism, and they’re out there running the bases, pitching, kicking with no help whatsoever,” King said.

King said one player on the team travels with her father from Gadsden each week to play together. Another teammate started out needing someone to prompt him for every part of the game, but can now pitch independently.

The Kinect Sports League is free for participants and paid for through donations and corporate sponsorships.

For more information, go to thehandsprogram.org, call 733-0976 or email thehandsprogram@gmail.com.