Hoover student named finalist for Spirit of Community Award

Fourteen-year-old Nicholas Carlisle, who recently completed eighth grade at Berry Middle School, was recently named a Prudential Spirit of Community Awards distinguished finalist. He was one of only six finalists from across Alabama.

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards program is the United States’ largest youth recognition program based exclusively on volunteer community service. The program honors middle level and high school students for outstanding service to others at the local, state and national level.

Carlisle worked with a national charity to sell more than 600 wreaths for the graves of veterans at a local graveyard and, in the process, has raised more than $3,000 toward his school’s fund for students in need.

He contacted friends, family and local businesses to solicit $15 sponsorships for each grave wreath; Wreaths Across America then donated $5 back from each wreath, which he gave to the Berry Middle School hope chest to provide clothes, food, eyeglasses and other essentials to students who need them.

Submitted by Prudential, Hoover City Schools.