Hoover student earns $1,000 Alfa Foundation Scholarship

The tuition bill for six Jefferson County college students will be a little lower in August thanks to scholarships awarded through the Alfa Foundation.

The recipients include Hoover High School graduate Kathryn Stubblefield, who is a freshman studying graphic design at Auburn University.

Stubblefield and the other Jefferson County award recipients are part of a group of 100 students working toward degrees at Alabama technical schools, colleges and universities who will receive $1,000 from the Alfa Foundation Scholarship Program for the 2018-2019 school year.

This year’s recipients hail from 38 Alabama counties and attend 24 different institutions of higher learning.

“The cost of higher education seems to increase every year, which can make it tough for students to achieve the goal of earning a degree,” said Alfa Insurance and Alabama Farmers Federation President Jimmy Parnell. “I’m glad we can award 100 scholarships to these hard-working students to help them pursue their dreams.”

Since its inception in 2014, the Alfa Foundation Scholarship Program has awarded $450,000 to students from 61 of Alabama’s 67 counties who studied at 34 different institutions.

Submitted by Alfa Foundation.