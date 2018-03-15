Hoover Girl Scout Troop 285 sells cookies in March

× Expand The girls pictured are Tyler Gullahorn, Addison Powell, Rachel Strufert, Lana Ratliff, Chloe West, Avery Corder, Ava Christiansen, Alaina Sanders, Madison Young, Mary Claire Latham.

Hoover Girl Scout Troop 285 is a group of 4th grade girls from South Shades Crest Elementary School.

The four-year-old troop sells cookies individually and at a booth sale located at the Hoover YMCA. Each year, Kevin Riley donates 135 boxes of cookies to be delivered and divided up among the local charities First Light, Jessie Place, and Jimmie Hale.

Troop 285 delivers those as a group on a weekend each March. They then celebrate by taking the girls to get ice cream to celebrate the end of another cookie season. The troop also uses the money earned from Riley’s cookie purchase to help the Ronald McDonald House, including making art projects with the kids and bringing items for the newly renovated kitchen at RMH.

This year, Troop 285 also sold cookies to earn a night in Huntsville to visit the Space and Rocket Center.

Submitted by Kimberly Custred.