Hoover DAR chapter helps find photos for Wall of Faces

× Expand Poster courtesy of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund.

More than 280 of the 1,210 Alabamians listed on the Virtual Vietnam Veterans Wall of Faces still lack photographs.

To assist in meeting the goal of finding a photo for every veteran, the Lily of the Cahaba Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will be at the Hoover Public Library from 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 6.

Members will provide information about the Wall of Faces project, as well as upload photos provided by families and friends of veterans.

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund created the project to connect a face and a story to each of the more than 58,300 names on The Wall in Washington, D.C. as well as allow families and friends to share memories and connect with each other. The photos will also be displayed in the future Education Center at The Wall.

To see the Wall of Faces, go to vvmf.org/thewall. For information on how to submit a photo, visit www.vvmf.org/how-to-submit.

For questions about assistance from the Lily of the Cahaba Chapter, email: lilyofthecahaba@gmail.com.

Submitted by Lily of the Cahaba Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.