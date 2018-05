Jenna Richardson of Hoover was elected to the board of the Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama in April at the council’s annual meeting.

Richardson is a sophomore at Hoover High School and a Girl Scout with Troop 30516. She is in the Hoover High School choir and is in the dance company at the Bella Prima Dance School. She attends and volunteers at Discovery United Methodist Church.

Submitted by Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama.