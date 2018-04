Phil and Shelia Mulkey of Hoover would like to announce the engagement of their daughter, Madison Jane Spenser, to Jayson Donovan Mullins of Hoover. The couple met while attending Auburn University and they are both graduates of the Harbert College of Business.

Madison and Jayson's careers have led them to Atlanta, Georgia where they presently reside. Their wedding will take place June 9 at the Sonnet House in Birmingham.

Submitted by Phil Mulkey.