Couple married at Siloam Baptist Church

Hannah Rose Nicholson of Hoover and Ian Robert Bamberg of Burbank, California, were united in marriage on April 21 at Siloam Baptist Church in Marion, Alabama.

The Rev. Matt Lawson, pastor of Story City Church in Burbank, California, officiated. A reception followed at the Paul B. Robinson Excess House at Marion Military Institute.Parents of the bride are Gilbert and Tammy Blaising Nicholson of Hoover. Her grandparents are Perry (Pearl) Nicholson Sutton and the late G.W. Nicholson of Birmingham; and Dick Blaising and the late Betty Furtick Blaising of Hoover.The groom’s parents are Robert and Denise Bamberg of Prattville. His grandparents are Francis Bamberg and the late Buford Bamberg of Marion; and Jerry and Freda Junkins of Hartselle.The bride was given in marriage by her parents. She wore a floor-length ivory mermaid Vera Wang wedding gown.The bride’s twin sisters, Leah and Sarah Nicholson of Hoover, were maids of honor. Bridesmaids were Abby Wells and Sarah Kidd of Hoover; Savannah Lathem and Amy Hagan of Burbank, California; Breanna Bence of Anchorage, Alaska; and Alison Batts Smolin of Birmingham. Flower girl was Sage Smolin.Best men were the groom’s brother, Zack Bamberg of Prattville and Sam Heiney of Fredericksburg, Virginia. Groomsmen were John Harret of Jacksonville, Florida; Josh Hurd of Eau Claire, Wisconsin; Patrick Greco and Garret Notman, both of Stafford, Virginia; and the bride’s brothers, Caleb and Gilbert Nicholson III of Hoover. Ring bearer was Jude Smolin.The couple honeymooned in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, and are living in Burbank.

Submitted by Gilbert Nicholson.