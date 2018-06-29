2018 Bark and Wine fundraiser to feature hand-painted fire hydrants

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. These four fire hydrants are among 12 that will be auctioned at the Bark and Wine fundraiser for the Shelby Humane Society at the Grand Bohemian Hotel on July 21.

The Shelby Humane Society is holding its ninth annual Bark and Wine fundraiser at the Grand Bohemian Hotel in Mountain Brook on Saturday, July 21.

Last year’s venue, the Greystone Golf & Country Club, was good, but organizers were looking for a larger site this year in hopes of drawing a bigger crowd, SHS board member Julie Gibbs said.

About 140 people came last year, and the room the society is using this year at the Grand Bohemian Hotel can accommodate 200, Gibbs said.

The event starts at 6 p.m. with complimentary beer and wine and a silent auction featuring wine, jewelry, home goods, ceramic items, paintings and a couple of vacation getaways, she said. This year, there will be a sit-down dinner at 7 p.m. and a live auction at 7:30 p.m., and the event should be over by 8:30 p.m., she said.

The live auction will include a variety of experiences, plus 12 fire hydrants donated by the Mueller Co. Water Products Division in Albertville and decorated by several artists.

Tickets cost $150 per person or $1,400 for a table with eight seats. Sponsorships are also available for $2,500 and include recognition at the event and a table for 10 people.

Last year’s Bark and Wine event netted about $48,000, and organizers this year hope to increase that by $10,000 or more with the larger venue, Gibbs said.

Proceeds will be used to help fund the Shelby Humane Society’s “quick fix” spay and neuter program, cover expenses to prepare animals for adoption trips to other states and for general expenses, Gibbs said.

The Shelby Humane Society has an annual operating budget of $1.7 million, she said. Shelby County provides enough money to house dogs for seven days, but the average stay for a dog before an adoption home is found is 17 days, she said. Donations must cover the rest of expenses, she said.

To get tickets or more information about the Bark and Wine fundraiser, visit barkandwine.org or call 669-3916.