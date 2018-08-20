2 Hoover public information officers to retire in coming months

Two of the city of Hoover’s public information officers are retiring.

Lori Salter-Schommer, who has been the public information officer in the mayor’s office for 16 years, is retiring effective Oct. 1, and Hoover fire Capt. Rusty Lowe, the spokesman for the Hoover Fire Department for 12 years, is retiring Sept. 1.

Salter-Schommer has been with the city of Hoover for more than 32 years. She started in May 1986 as an administrative assistant in the Parks and Recreation Department and later served as an events coordinator and Recreation Center manager before former Mayor Barbara McCollum hired her as the city’s public information officer in 2002.

Salter-Schommer has worked with three other mayors as well: former Mayors Tony Petelos and Gary Ivey and current Mayor Frank Brocato.

She said she loves her job but, having just turned 55, is ready to travel more with her husband, Jim, spend more time with her parents and pets and “just smell the roses.” She and her husband live in the Brook Highland community in north Shelby County.

× Expand Lowe

Lowe has been a firefighter for 36 years, including the past 30 with the Hoover Fire Department. He started when he was 18 and spent six years with the Graysville, Center Point and Forestdale departments before coming to Hoover.

He served 13 years as a firefighter and paramedic at Stations 1 and 4, before being promoted to lieutenant at Station 1 in 2001. He moved into administration and became the spokesman for the Fire Department in 2006 and additionally was named EMS (emergency medical services) officer in 2007.

Lowe was named executive officer around 2011 and went back to EMS officer in 2016. He received a promotion to captain in October of last year.

Lowe, 54, said he’s leaving on a happy note and wants to spend more time with his children, take care of his mother and have “a little me time.” He also teaches emergency medical technician classes at Jefferson State Community College and coordinates safety teams at international horse shows. He lives in the Altadena community off Acton Road.