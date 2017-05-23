‘Sing’ kicks off summer outdoor movie series

× Expand Photo by Ron Burkett. More than 1,000 people came to watch “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day” at Veterans Park on June 5, 2015.

The 2017 Free Friday Flicks summer outdoor movie series at Veterans Park off Valleydale Road begins June 2 with “Sing,” the animated story of a koala bear that tries to save his struggling movie theater with a singing competition.

The movie features the voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson and Seth MacFarlane.

The movie series continues every Friday night through July 21, with July 28 reserved as a rain date if a movie is canceled due to bad weather.

Here is the complete lineup:

► June 2: “Sing”

► June 9: “Moana”

► June 16: “The Secret Life of Pets”

► June 23: “The BFG”

► June 30: “The Lego Batman Movie”

► July 7: “The Jungle Book” (2016)

► July 14: “Finding Dory”

► July 21: “Trolls”

► July 28: Rain date

Most of the movies are completely animated, except “The BFG” and “The Jungle Book,” which combine real actors with computer animation. All of the movies are rated PG.

The movie images are 30 feet wide and will be shown on a 38-foot-wide screen, said Keri Lane Hontzas, founder of the movie series and the company called Backyard Movie Parties.

The movies are shown at Veterans Park off Valleydale Road on the grassy area near the main pavilion.

Each movie is scheduled to start at dusk. The sun sets between 7:53 and 8:01 p.m. during the weeks the movies are scheduled. Hontzas encourages people to come early — around 6:30 p.m. — and have picnics in the park prior to the show.

There are typically food vendors present, but people are welcome to bring their own food as well. Hontzas also encourages people to bring blankets or lawn chairs.

To get updates on movie cancellations due to bad weather, follow Backyard Movie Parties on Twitter at @BYMovieParties or on Facebook.