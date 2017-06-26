Mayor’s Minute

We hope you are enjoying your summer! We have so many activities and events going on in our city.

If you have not visited the new Finley Center next door to the Hoover Met, it’s definitely a must see. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was June 16, and we are open for business.

If you are looking for something fun to do during the summer, check out our Friday Night Flicks at Veterans Park. It’s a super fun evening, so pack up a picnic dinner and enjoy watching a movie in the park. There is no admission fee … it’s free! What a great way to enjoy the outdoors and have a fun family night. For more details visit our website hooveralabama.gov or call 444-7500.

Be sure and save the date for the Sales Tax Holiday that will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 21 and ends at midnight on Sunday, July 23. This is Alabama’s 12th annual sales tax holiday, giving shoppers the opportunity to purchase certain school supplies, computers and clothing free of state sales or use tax. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to save some money!

National Night Out will be Aug. 1 from 6-8 p.m. at the Grove Shopping Center. National Night Out is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, strengthen neighborhood spirit with our police and fire community partnerships and send a message to criminals letting them know that neighborhoods are fighting back.

This is always a very successful event and refreshments will be provided.

Please remember, your elected officials and the city staff are here to serve you, so please don’t hesitate to contact our office.

Best,