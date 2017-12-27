Mayor’s Minute

I hope you and your family had a great Christmas and a happy New Year! I have truly enjoyed my first full year as your mayor and will continue to work every day to move Hoover along to be No. 1.

I hope you were able to attend the City Tree Lighting ceremony and saw all the beautiful Christmas lights and decorations at City Hall. The Hoover Beautification Board worked tirelessly to find just the right decorations to make everything in the building look fantastic! I would like to thank them again for their valuable time and service to the city of Hoover.

I am pleased that we have recently hired Greg Knighton as our economic developer and Beth Chapman as our lobbyist. Both are key positions in our city and will help move us forward. We are very excited that Iberia Bank and McLeod Software have decided to relocate to the city of Hoover. With our new economic developer on board, we hope to pursue and recruit other outstanding businesses, shopping and restaurant venues to our city.

Congratulations to our Hoover Bucs, 7A high school football state champions again this year. Our young people not only excel at sports, but they are also tops when it comes to academics. I was pleased that the school rezoning has finally been approved, and our families will know the future of where their children will be going to school in the coming years.

We have a very safe city in which to live, and Hoover was ranked No. 5 in the nation on safest school districts in America. We will continue to have a police presence in every Hoover City School to make sure our children are taken care of every day.

If you made a New Year’s resolution to lose weight or get into better physical shape, be sure and check out the Hoover Recreation Center. It’s very affordable and has state-of-the-art equipment and programs for all ages.

We are here to serve you, so please call us or visit our website at hooveralabama.gov if you need any information. We are proud to call Hoover home and wish each of you a very happy New Year!