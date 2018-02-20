× Expand Frank Brocato.

I am extremely proud that Hoover was just named by 24/7 Wall Street as the “Best City In Alabama” to live and one of the best in the United States!

Hoover’s population growth rate since 2007 has more than doubled the 7.1 percent national rate. Hoover is fast approaching 85,000 residents, and we are working hard on our Comprehensive Master plan to ensure smart growth in the years ahead. We just finished another segment of Future Hoover meetings where we focused on the Comprehensive Master Plan and received lots of input from our residents.

We want to hear from you so please visit futurehoover.com and spend some time taking the survey of what you would like to see in Hoover’s future.

Since it’s March, many people have spring cleaning on their minds.

Our annual Household Hazardous Waste Day will be held at the Hoover Met on Saturday, April 21, from 8 a.m. to noon. It’s a great time to clean out your garage and get rid of old paint, chemicals or anything else you don’t want hanging around your house.

You will have to show your driver’s license to prove you are a Hoover resident prior to dropping off items. We will be collecting paint, prescription medications, fireworks and electronics, as well as properly disposing of flags. Please visit our website at hooveralabama.gov for a complete list of items.

Save the date for one of our biggest events of the year, “Celebrate Hoover Day,” which will be Saturday, April 28, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This family fun day is free and held at Veterans Park on Valleydale Road with plenty of parking.

More details about the event will be in the April issue of the Mayor’s Minute or you can visit our website or call Hoover City Hall at 444-7500.

Our friendly staff is here to serve you, so please don’t hesitate to contact our office if we can be of assistance to you.