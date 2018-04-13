Letter to the Editor: Hoover officials shouldn't rush into tax increase

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover City Council Nov 2016 The 2016-2020 Hoover City Council members are, from left, John Lyda, Mike Shaw, Gene Smith, John Greene, Derrick Murphy, Casey Middlebrooks and Curt Posey.

I hope the message is getting out there that the citizens of Hoover want any consideration of tax increases to be given lots of public deliberation. Rushing into hiking taxes would only buy a little time before we're back in the same position. We're hoping the City Council takes the time to consider all the options carefully, and with lots of input from the people they serve.

The mayor spent months going around to the community asking what services we want and the things we'd like to see changed in Hoover. All we're asking is he and the council demonstrate the same consideration and patience before raising taxes.

The last week has shown me that I am not alone in my concern, so I am asking the other citizens of Hoover who feel the same way to join me at city hall on Monday, April 16, at 6 p.m. to voice our opinions.

Don Miller

Hoover

To submit a letter to the editor, email Sydney Cromwell at sydney@starnespublishing.com.