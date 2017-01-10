Tickets for 'Ya-Ya Sisterhood' author, actress Rebecca Wells sell out in one day at Hoover library

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Public Library Rebecca Wells Rebecca Wells, the author of "Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood," is the headliner for the 2017 Southern Voices Festival at the Hoover Public Library.

Tickets for the 2017 Southern Voices Festival at the Hoover Public Library are proving popular.

Author and actress Rebecca Wells’ dramatic presentation of her “Ya-Ya Sisterhood” characters, scheduled as the headline event for the festival on Feb. 24, sold out in one day after going on sale Monday morning.

All but 14 of the 250 tickets available for her performance at the Hoover Library Theatre sold within 25 minutes on Monday, fine arts director Matina Johnson said. When the box office closed at 6 p.m. Monday, only one ticket remained, and that one was snapped up online overnight.

The Library Theatre box office is maintaining a waiting list in case any ticket buyers end up returning tickets.

The Saturday authors conference, featuring nine authors, is also a big draw.

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, only 10 of the 250 tickets available for the Library Theatre venue had not sold, while 54 tickets remained for the 100 or so seats in the Library Plaza venue. Each author speaks at both locations at different times.

Tickets to see the Kentucky mountain music ensemble Zoe Speaks also are selling well. As of Tuesday morning, there were just 16 tickets remaining for their Wednesday, Feb. 22 performance and six tickets for the Thursday, Feb. 23 show, according to the box office. All six of the Thursday night seats still available were single seats.

Read more about the authors, artists and musicians coming to the 2017 Southern Voices Festival and information about ticket prices here.

Go straight to the Southern Voices page on the Hoover Public Library website here.