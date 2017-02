2224 Deerwood Road

Hoover

$180,000

2 Bedroom / 2 Bath

Anna Frances Bradley, 205.283.3398

2-4 p.m. Sunday

5640 Chestnut Trace

HOOVER

$425,000

MLS#763238

3 Bedrooms/3 Full 1 Half Baths

Ginger Brown 205-413-0423

2-4 p.m. Sunday

To submit your open house listing, email achandler@starnespublishing.com with information by noon each Thursday.