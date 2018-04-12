Sunday open house: 4-15-18

5104 Greystone Way

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 812390
  • 6 beds, 5 Full/2 Half baths
  • $879,900
  • Matt Robinson, RealtySouth, 205-907-7171

8198 Castlehill Rd

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 739542
  • 6 beds, 6 Full/2 Half baths
  • $699,000
  • Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000

1151 Herrington St

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 771416
  • 4 beds, 4 Full/1 Half baths
  • $599,900
  • Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000

1009 Linkside Dr

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 806321
  • 3 beds, 3 Full baths
  • $349,000
  • Leigh Anne Priest, RealtySouth, 205-441-1269

1905 High Ridge Cir

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 806639
  • 4 beds, 2 Full/1 Half baths
  • $269,900
  • Susie Helton, RealtySouth, 205-903-3686

