Sunday open house: 3-4-18

×
- HOOVER
- $399,900
- MLS#807571
- 4 Bedrooms/3 Full 1 Half Baths
- Debbie White 789-5378
- Julie Archibald 908-3588
×
158 Narrows Creek Drive
- HOOVER
- $259,000
- MLS#805242
- 3 Bedrooms/3 Baths
- Vickie Harris 966-3065
×
- Hoover
- MLS# 806639
- 4 beds, 2 Full/1 Half baths
- $274,900
- Susie Helton, RealtySouth, 205-903-3686
×
- Hoover
- MLS# 797845
- 4 beds, 3 Full/1 Half baths
- $319,900
- Susie Helton, RealtySouth, 205-903-3686
×
1520 Scout Trc
- Hoover
- MLS# 803575
- 5 beds, 4 Full/2 Half baths
- $474,900
- Lynn Coffey, RealtySouth, 205-999-0354
×
- Hoover
- MLS# 739542
- 6 beds, 6 Full/2 Half baths
- $699,000
- Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000
×
2950 Grand Avenue
- Hoover/Ross Bridge
- MLS#: 805402
- $679,900
- 6 bedrooms, 4.5 baths
- Kate Giffin, 205-873-1025
- Sunday, March 4th @ 2-4pm
×
2950 Grand Avenue
- Hoover/Ross Bridge
- MLS#: 805402
- $679,900
- 6 bedrooms, 4.5 baths
- Kate Giffin, 205-873-1025
- Sunday, March 4th @ 2-4pm
×
5524 Lake Cyrus Lane
- MLS # 802178
- 4 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths
- $350,000
- Patti Schreiner 205-222-5651
- Hosted by Dave Taylor 205-704-0116
×
- HOOVER
- $439,000
- MLS#794146
- 5 Bedrooms/3 Full 1 Half Baths
- Brad Allen 586-6001
To be featured, email achandler@starnespublishing.com on Thursdays before noon.