Sunday open house: 3-4-18

by

1120 Barkley Lane

  • HOOVER
  • $399,900
  • MLS#807571
  • 4 Bedrooms/3 Full 1 Half Baths
  • Debbie White 789-5378
  • Julie Archibald 908-3588

158 Narrows Creek Drive

  • HOOVER
  • $259,000
  • MLS#805242
  • 3 Bedrooms/3 Baths
  • Vickie Harris 966-3065

1905 High Ridge Cir

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 806639
  • 4 beds, 2 Full/1 Half baths
  • $274,900
  • Susie Helton, RealtySouth, 205-903-3686

208 Shelterwood Cir

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 797845
  • 4 beds, 3 Full/1 Half baths
  • $319,900
  • Susie Helton, RealtySouth, 205-903-3686

1520 Scout Trc

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 803575
  • 5 beds, 4 Full/2 Half baths
  • $474,900
  • Lynn Coffey, RealtySouth, 205-999-0354

8198 Castlehill Rd

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 739542
  • 6 beds, 6 Full/2 Half baths
  • $699,000
  • Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000

 2950 Grand Avenue

  • Hoover/Ross Bridge
  • MLS#: 805402
  • $679,900
  • 6 bedrooms, 4.5 baths
  • Kate Giffin, 205-873-1025
  •  Sunday, March 4th @ 2-4pm

5524 Lake Cyrus Lane​

896 Shades Crest Road

  • HOOVER
  • $439,000
  • MLS#794146
  • 5 Bedrooms/3 Full 1 Half Baths
  • Brad Allen 586-6001

