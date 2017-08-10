Regions Tradition offering discount, free round of golf for early registration volunteers

× Expand Frank Couch John Daley at The NCR Pro-Am of the Regions Tradition at Greystone in Hoover, Alabama, on Wednesday, May 18, 2016.

Volunteer registration for the 2018 Regions Tradition is now open.

This year, volunteers who register early — before Sept. 30 — will receive $20 off the volunteer uniform package, as well as a complimentary and transferable round of golf on either The Founders or Legacy Course at Greystone Golf & Country Club.

“Our volunteers really enjoy this unique experience and find it very rewarding; I think our high retention rates proves [sic] that,” said George Shaw, executive director of the Regions Tradition, in a press release.

This year, the Regions Tradition is seeking 1,000 volunteers to help with all aspects of the tournament. There are 20 committees on which volunteers can serve, and volunteers are asked to work at least three shifts, ranging from six to eight hours each.

Volunteers can get the uniform package for $40 if they register by Sept. 30. The package helps offset the cost of volunteer uniforms, allowing the tournament to donate as much as possible back to the community, according to the release. The package include a Peter Millar shirt, headwear, apparel bag, commemorative pin, week-long credential, five good-any-one-day grounds tickets, a parking pass, a round of golf at Greystone and meals during each shift.

In 2016, the tournament generated $1.1 million for more than 80 charities, including Children’s of Alabama.

Anyone interested can go to regiontradition.com for more volunteer information or to volunteer. For questions, contact Allie Dunlap at adunlap@regionstradition.com.