Sunday Open House 9-10-17

by

4357 Milner Rd

  • Hoover
  • MLS#: 794471
  • 5 beds, 4.5 baths
  • $434,000
  • Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000

5230 Brookside Pass

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 784911
  • 4 beds, 3.5 baths
  • $429,900
  • Gwen Brannum, RealtySouth, 205-908-0200

1613 Wingfield Dr

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 788265
  • 4 beds, 4.5 baths
  • $399,900
  • Peck Barham, RealtySouth, 205-529-1220

932 Riverchase Pkwy

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 768130
  • 5 beds, 3.5 baths
  • $334,000
  • Nick Higdon, RealtySouth, 205-908-7861

1932 Deo Dara Dr

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 793445
  • 4 beds, 3 baths
  • $299,900
  • Joyce Watson, RealtySouth, 205-706-4875

3817 Ripple Leaf Cir

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 792999
  • 3 beds, 2.5 baths
  • $259,000
  • Jana Hanna, RealtySouth, 205-835-6188

5804 Cypress Trc

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 790622
  • 5 beds, 2.5 baths
  • $249,900
  • Nick Higdon, RealtySouth, 205-908-7861

3320 Brookview Trc

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 794270
  • 3 beds, 2.5 baths
  • $204,999
  • Mallory Chambers, RealtySouth, 205-441-0472

1731 Southcrest Trail

  • HOOVER
  • $425,000
  • MLS# 788898
  • 4 BEDROOMS / 3.5 BATHS
  • JOEY BROWN  205-305-6982
  • RE/MAX SOUTHERN HOMES

5640 Chestnut Trace

  • HOOVER
  • $399,000
  • MLS#774702
  • 3 Bedrooms/3 Full 1 Half Baths
  • Jerry Brown 401-9754

2392 Chalybe Trail

  • Hoover - Ross Bridge
  • MLS #794772  
  • $350,000
  • 4 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath
  • Ann Cohen, 256.508.9097

1305 Barristers Court

  • Hoover - North Shelby
  • MLS #791794  
  • $192,000
  • 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath
  • Jesse Edwards, 205.516.5533

Tags

by

See our full September issue

View Past Issues

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours