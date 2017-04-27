Logging crew member killed at Hoover subdivision site

× Expand Lake Wilborn-Blackridge

A member of a logging crew was killed in an apparent accident on a land-clearing job for a new Hoover subdivision this morning, Hoover police said.

A logging company was harvesting timber on the Lake Wilborn subdivision site southwest of Hoover Metropolitan Stadium when a log that had been hoisted into the air broke free from the piece of equipment that had lifted it and fell onto another worker who was standing on the ground, Hoover police Lt. Keith Czeskleba said.

The logging crew attempted first aid and called Hoover 9-1-1 about 10:30 a.m., Czeskleba said. Hoover paramedics arrived on the scene and pronounced the worker dead on the scene, he said.

“All indications are at this point that this was just a terrible accident — nothing sinister or criminal,” but the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office will make the final determination on the cause of death, Czeskleba said.

Authorities will release the identity of the man and the logging company once they make sure his closest relatives have been notified, Czeskleba said.

This post was updated at 3:12 p.m. after confirming the incident happened in the future Lake Wilborn subdivision being developed by Signature Homes.