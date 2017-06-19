Inmate dies in Hoover Jail, but police say no foul play or suicide suspected

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover Public Safety Center The Hoover Public Safety Center on Valleydale Road

A 40-year-old inmate died in the Hoover Jail tonight, but Hoover police say they do not see any immediate signs of foul play or suicide.

The man was arrested about 9 p.m. Saturday night on a fourth-degree theft of property charge and was being held on a $1,000 bond, police Lt. Keith Czeskleba said in a press release.

Detention officers discovered him unresponsive in his cell at 6:56 p.m. tonight and tried to resuscitate him, Czeskleba said. Hoover paramedics arrived, and the inmate was pronounced dead at 7:07 p.m. He was being housed alone in a holding cell and was last seen alive at 6:33 p.m., Czeskleba said.

The man’s identity is being withheld until family members can be notified. Because he died in police custody, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate the death, Czeskleba said. More information will be released when it becomes available, he said.