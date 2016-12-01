Hundreds usher in Christmas season at Hoover tree lighting

× 1 of 56 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover Christmas tree lighting 2016-45 Children play in the artificial snow at the city of Hoover's 2016 Christmas tree lighting at the Hoover Municipal Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016. × 2 of 56 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover Christmas tree lighting 2016-12 South Shades Crest Elementary third-grader Andrew Fambrough, at left, and Rocky Ridge Elementary second-grader Lucas Dunigan — two cancer survivors — help Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato light the city's official Christmas tree at the Hoover Municipal Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016. × 3 of 56 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover Christmas tree lighting 2016-60 Hundreds of people showed up for the city of Hoover's 2016 Christmas tree lighting at the Hoover Municipal Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016. × 4 of 56 Expand Photo by Jon Hundreds of people helped usher in the Christmas season tonight at the city of Hoover’s annual Christmas tree lighting at the Hoover Municipal Center.

South Shades Crest Elementary third-grader Andrew Fambrough and Rocky Ridge Elementary second-grader Lucas Dunigan, two boys who have valiantly fought cancer, helped Mayor Frank Brocato flip the switch to turn on the 65,000 lights on the 32-foot-tall tree at the corner of U.S. 31 and Municipal Lane.

Members of the Spain Park High School band and a choir from Green Valley Elementary School provided music for the festivities.

Santa Claus showed up for the celebration on a Hoover fire engine and took pictures with children. Mrs. Claus and numerous elves joined him. There also were characters from the “Frozen” movie, a live toy soldier and a reindeer character interacting and dancing with the children.

Many of the children played in the snow that was shot into the air by a snow machine, while others played in and had pictures taken inside a life-size inflatable snow globe.

Guests also partook of hot chocolate, cookies and other baked goods in a refreshment tent as more Christmas music played over loudspeakers. Charles Daniel of the ABC 33/40 news team served as emcee for the event.

This post was updated at 8:14 a.m. on Dec. 2 to correct Lucas Dunigan's grade level at Rocky Ridge Elementary.