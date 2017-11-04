Hundreds gather for 2017 walk at Riverchase Galleria to battle Alzheimer's

× 1 of 24 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Walking to Remember 2017-1 An estimated 400 people showed up for the 2017 Walking to Remember fundraiser for Alzheimer's of Central Alabama at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. Walkers shown here, from left, are Patti Church of Pleasant Grove, Lana Cornelius of Leeds and Terrie Hicks of Auburn, three sisters who were walking in memory of their mother, Norma Hopkins. In the stroller is 11-month-old Eleanor Church. × 2 of 24 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Walking to Remember 2017-2 An estimated 400 people showed up for the 2017 Walking to Remember fundraiser for Alzheimer's of Central Alabama at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. Shown here are Chuck and Alene Morgan of Hoover. In the foreground is Ben Archibald on bass guitar.

William McGinnis plays a trombone solo with the Vestavia Hills High School Jazz Band as part of the entertainment for the 2017 Walking to Remember fundraiser for Alzheimer's of Central Alabama at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.

Dedrick and Fredetrice Borden of Birmingham, Alabama, were among an estimated 400 walkers at the 2017 Walking to Remember fundraiser for Alzheimer's of Central Alabama at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. In front in this picture are Jackie Crandall of Irondale, Alabama, and her children, Jameson and Anna.

Tiffany Washington of Hueytown, Alabama, at left and Alonda Williams of Birmingham, Alabama, were among an estimated 400 walkers at the 2017 Walking to Remember fundraiser for Alzheimer's of Central Alabama at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.

Miller Piggot, executive director of Alzheimer's of Central Alabama, at right, welcomes people to the 2017 Walking to Remember fundraiser for Alzheimer's of Central Alabama at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. With her are, from left, WIAT CBS 42 news anchor Sherri Jackson, who served as mistress of ceremonies, and Vance Holder, community relations coordinator for Alzheimer's of Central Alabama.

WIAT CBS 42 news anchor Sherri Jackson serves as mistress of ceremonies for the 2017 Walking to Remember fundraiser for Alzheimer's of Central Alabama at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.

Miss Alabama 2008 Amanda Tapley, now an emergency physician at UAB Hospital, sings the national anthem at the 2017 Walking to Remember fundraiser for Alzheimer's of Central Alabama at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. Prev Next

An estimated 400 people turned out for the 26th annual Walking to Remember event this morning at the Riverchase Galleria to help raise money for the Alzheimer’s of Central Alabama group.

The walkers made three laps around the inside of the mall while listening to music from the Vestavia Hills High School jazz band. Individuals and teams were encouraged to raise money to sponsor them on their walk.

Walkers who raised at least $50 got a short-sleeve T-shirt, while those who raised $75 got a long-sleeve T-shirt and those who raised at least $100 received a different gift.

Total donations for this year were not yet available, but Vance Holder, the group’s community relations coordinator, said they hoped to raise $120,000 with this year’s walk. About half of that comes from walkers, and the other half comes from sponsorships, he said.

What makes the event special is seeing people walking with T-shirts or necklaces with pictures of a loved one who either battles Alzheimer’s disease or did in the past, Holder said.

Terrie Hicks of Auburn, Lana Cornelius of Leeds and Pattie Church of Pleasant Grove were among those. They had a T-shirt with a picture of their mother, Norma Hopkins, who died in 1999 at the age of 67 after battling Alzheimer’s for eight years.

“It was tough. It’s tough to watch them go through that,” Hicks said. “It’s tough to see them when they don’t know you anymore.”

Their father, who was married to their mother for 48 years, stayed at home with her for a long time after her diagnosis, but she passed away in her sleep in a nursing home, the sisters said. “We felt at peace because she didn’t have to suffer anymore,” Hicks said.

Money raised from the annual Walking to Remember event is used to serve more than 400 Alzheimer’s patients and their families with services such as scholarships to adult day care centers, personal care supplies, Project Lifesaver bracelets to reduce the risk of wandering, education through support groups, newsletters, community awareness and education programs and a telephone helpline.

Dancers from the Dale Serrano Dance Studios also provided entertainment this morning. Miss Alabama 2008 Amanda Tapley, who is now an emergency physician at UAB Hospital, sang the national anthem, and WIAT CBS 42 news anchor Sherri Jackson served as mistress of ceremonies.

Alzheimer’s of Central Alabama’s total annual budget is about $700,000, Holder said. The group welcomes donations any time of year. To make a donation or learn more about the organization, go to alzca.org.